Waste collection changes coming to Waterloo Region

Regional staff are pushing a pricey plan to change the way waste is collected in Waterloo Region.

Starting in 2026, the region plans on rolling out an upgraded fleet that will include a new method of automated cart-based collection.

In a Planning and Works Committee meeting on Tuesday, staff encouraged councillors to approve a plan to award a $289,702,500 contract to an Oakville company – who was among the four that submitted proposals. The waste management contract was carried by the committee but will go to regional councillors on May 22 for final approval.

What exactly the new fleet would look like will be ironed out at a later council meeting, but early proposals include a mechanical arm replacing manual workers as well as two bins to replace bags.

“We will be coming back to council later this year with a fully scoped out, detailed communications and implementation plan,” Jon Arsenault, the region’s waste management director, said at the meeting.

Collection will also switch from a five-day collection week to four days a week (Tuesday to Friday).

A report to staff said moving to cart-based collection as well as transitioning to alternative fuel collection vehicles will reduce injuries to workers, litter and greenhouse gas emissions.

The costs associated with these changes are much higher than the existing contract.

“This trend of higher collection contract costs has been reflected in recently awarded contracts for other Ontario municipalities, with increases ranging from 30 per cent to 150 per cent higher,” staff said in its report.

The proposal approved by council includes a one-time capital costs for the supply and distribution of curbside collection carts, in the amount of $25.7 million in 2025 and 2026. The estimated annual operating cost in March 2026 is pegged at $33 million.

While curbside collection for this contract won’t start until March 2026 – staff said planning and prep for the change will happen right after the contract is awarded.