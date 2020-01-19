KITCHENER -- The snowfall in Waterloo Region wasn’t close to what Atlantic Canada received, but residents still needed to put their back into it when it came to clean up.

The area saw nearly 20 cm of snow land down on Saturday as storms swept across the province and parts of the country.

Mike Parsons, the director of public works for the city of Cambridge, says crews were plenty busy throughout the weekend.

“We had two crews working 12 hours each since Saturday at 7 a.m.,” he said. “We’ve got another crew working 12 hours to touch up the backstreets and maintain the arterials.

“We’re going to be planning on having people out until about 5 a.m. on Monday.”

The cities of Kitchener and Waterloo also confirm plows have been out and about all weekend.

The downfall is snow problem for regional resident Andrew MacDonald and his family though.

“Between the five of us it takes probably 20 minutes to half an hour [to clear out the snow],” he said. “Many hands makes light work.”

Resident Mark Hummel made sure his kids helped with the driveway before they could play roadway hockey, while Dwayne Harriortt took to the hill at Kitchener’s McLennan Park.

“It’s nice and fast when you go down the hill,” said Harriott about the recent snowfall’s impact. “It makes sure that you go nice and smooth when you’re going down it, so it’s good to have a lot of snow, especially at this time. We didn’t have any at Christmas so it’s good to have it now.”

Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge all declared snow events on Saturday. As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, Kitchener and Cambridge had called theirs off for the following day.