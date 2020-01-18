KITCHENER -- The ‘significant’ snowfall anticipated for southern Ontario has covered the Waterloo-Wellington area in the white stuff.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County and says about 15 cm of snow was expected by late Saturday afternoon.

They say winds gusting up to 50 km/h will blow around fresh snow and create low visibility.

The snow will taper off into a few showers or wet flurries into the evening as the temperature edges above the zero degree mark, the agency adds.

Environment Canada warns that visibility will be reduced while travelling through snow and that anyone clearing snow should take frequent breaks to avoid strain.

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, and Guelph all declared snow events and issued overnight parking bans.

#Kitchener declares a snow event starting at 9 pm on Jan. 18, 2020. Please remove your vehicles from the road or risk being ticketed and towed. Parking exemptions cancelled for tonight. Details: https://t.co/0smvfhRWuz — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) January 18, 2020

���� A city-wide street parking ban will go into effect at 11:59pm on Saturday night, and remain in place until 11:59 pm on Sunday. ����



Cars left on the street can be ticketed and/or towed.



Thanks for your cooperation as we dig out from this #onstorm ���� — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) January 18, 2020