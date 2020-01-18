KITCHENER -- The ‘significant’ snowfall anticipated for southern Ontario has covered the Waterloo-Wellington area in the white stuff.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County and says about 15 cm of snow was expected by late Saturday afternoon.

They say winds gusting up to 50 km/h will blow around fresh snow and create low visibility.

The snow will taper off into a few showers or wet flurries into the evening as the temperature edges above the zero degree mark, the agency adds.

Environment Canada warns that visibility will be reduced while travelling through snow and that anyone clearing snow should take frequent breaks to avoid strain.

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, and Guelph all declared snow events and issued overnight parking bans.