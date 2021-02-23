KITCHENER -- A 60-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Brantford.

On Oct. 26, 2020, officers searched a home on Mission Rd. and seized a number of electronic devices. Police say that a forensic examination revealed the devices contained images of child pornography.

Following an investigation, police arrested a man living at the Mission Rd. address on Tuesday.

He was charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

He has been held for a bail hearing.