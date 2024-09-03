43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region

Another Community Drug Alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after 43 drug overdoses were reported between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

Two deaths are also suspected to be drug-related.

According to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS), the drug checking program at the Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site recently detected nitazenes in fentanyl samples.

Nitazenes are strong synthetic opioids. WRIDS warns that fentanyl testing strips cannot detect the drug and more naloxone that normal may be required to help someone experiencing an overdose.

Bromazolam, paraflurofentanyl and flubromazolam (also known as “liquid Xanax”) have also been detected in samples tested at the Kitchener CTS in the last week.

It’s not known if any of these drugs were responsible for the overdoses or deaths reported over the six-day period.

WRIDS advises never using dangerous substances alone, have naloxone nearby, visit a CTS site if possible and call 911 if you, or the person you’re with, needs help.