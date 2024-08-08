Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine
An advanced drug-checking machine at the consumption and treatment services (CTS) site in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.
Before the powerful black box came along, Ralph Schmidt was becoming increasingly worried about the contents of street drugs in Waterloo Region.
“It was getting really bad. I was losing friends like every week,” he said. “With this, it’s slowed down quite a bit.”
The device uses sophisticated technology to identify what is in street drugs.
As a peer support worker, Schmidt helps users test what fillers or other substances could be in their supply.
So far, the machine has analyzed 2,035 samples and counting.
“That’s 2,000 people that might not be here if it weren’t for the machine,” he said.
It has even helped Schmidt with decisions for his own use.
“We’ve tested samples with strychnine and arsenic. Those things are lethal in any dose,” he explained.
But now the clock is ticking.
Federal funding for the pilot project has been cut off just as the Sanguen Health Centre celebrates the first anniversary of the program.
With no new money coming in to keep it running, staff now have a clearer picture of when it could be powered down – by December 2024.
The program’s drug-checking lead said if the money runs out and the machine powers down there will be an immediate impact because people who sell drugs have been using it too.
“People make it known that they do have a conscience,” said Leigh Wardlaw. “You don’t want to be putting stuff out there that’s potentially going to cause a lethal drug poisoning.”
The Sanguen Health Centre is now turning to the community for donations or partnerships to keep the testing going.
“This machine makes a difference and, without it, there’s going to be more fatalities and deaths,” said Schmidt.
The team is hopeful that with a little help, they will be able to celebrate the machine’s second anniversary next year.
A year in review
In its first year, the drug-checking program tested a significant number of substances:
- Fentanyl: 1,452 samples
- Methamphetamines: 308 samples
- Crack/Cocaine: 210 samples
- MDMA: 49 samples
- Ketamine: 16 samples
Additionally, clients volunteered 456 samples for further testing, contributing to the broader Scatr Inc. database, which has grown from this initiative. The data is used to understand trends and inform community alerts.
Monthly visits
The program has also seen a steady increase in visits since its inception:
- August 2023: 88 visits
- September 2023: 124 visits
- October 2023: 184 visits
- November 2023: 199 visits
- December 2023: 251 visits
- January 2024: 208 visits
- February 2024: 195 visits
- March 2024: 281 visits
- April 2024: 299 visits
- May 2024: 213 visits
- June 2024: 174 visits
Making decisions
After getting the results of testing, clients decide what they’ll do with the substance now that they know its contents. Here’s how people responded, according to data collected from Sanguen Health Centre:
- Lower the dosage: 28.5%
- Not consume or discard: 28.8%
- Make no change: 33.9%
- Don't know or haven't decided: 6.3%
- Increase dose: 2.6%
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Former Canadian UN official detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions: reports
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
BREAKING Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.