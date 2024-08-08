Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine

An advanced drug-checking machine at the consumption and treatment services (CTS) site in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.

Before the powerful black box came along, Ralph Schmidt was becoming increasingly worried about the contents of street drugs in Waterloo Region.

“It was getting really bad. I was losing friends like every week,” he said. “With this, it’s slowed down quite a bit.”

The device uses sophisticated technology to identify what is in street drugs.

As a peer support worker, Schmidt helps users test what fillers or other substances could be in their supply.

So far, the machine has analyzed 2,035 samples and counting.

“That’s 2,000 people that might not be here if it weren’t for the machine,” he said.

It has even helped Schmidt with decisions for his own use.

“We’ve tested samples with strychnine and arsenic. Those things are lethal in any dose,” he explained.

But now the clock is ticking.

Federal funding for the pilot project has been cut off just as the Sanguen Health Centre celebrates the first anniversary of the program.

With no new money coming in to keep it running, staff now have a clearer picture of when it could be powered down – by December 2024.

The program’s drug-checking lead said if the money runs out and the machine powers down there will be an immediate impact because people who sell drugs have been using it too.

“People make it known that they do have a conscience,” said Leigh Wardlaw. “You don’t want to be putting stuff out there that’s potentially going to cause a lethal drug poisoning.”

The Sanguen Health Centre is now turning to the community for donations or partnerships to keep the testing going.

“This machine makes a difference and, without it, there’s going to be more fatalities and deaths,” said Schmidt.

The team is hopeful that with a little help, they will be able to celebrate the machine’s second anniversary next year.

A year in review

In its first year, the drug-checking program tested a significant number of substances:

Fentanyl: 1,452 samples

Methamphetamines: 308 samples

Crack/Cocaine: 210 samples

MDMA: 49 samples

Ketamine: 16 samples

Additionally, clients volunteered 456 samples for further testing, contributing to the broader Scatr Inc. database, which has grown from this initiative. The data is used to understand trends and inform community alerts.

Monthly visits

The program has also seen a steady increase in visits since its inception:

August 2023: 88 visits

September 2023: 124 visits

October 2023: 184 visits

November 2023: 199 visits

December 2023: 251 visits

January 2024: 208 visits

February 2024: 195 visits

March 2024: 281 visits

April 2024: 299 visits

May 2024: 213 visits

June 2024: 174 visits

Making decisions

After getting the results of testing, clients decide what they’ll do with the substance now that they know its contents. Here’s how people responded, according to data collected from Sanguen Health Centre: