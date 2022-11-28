11-year-old girl on bike hurt following Kitchener crash

An 11-year-old girl has been injured following a collision in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bechtel Drive and Doon Village Road around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a cyclist was crossing Bechtel Drive when they were hit by a SUV.

The 11-year-old was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.