Seven friends from Elmira are a little bit richer to end 2018.

The group plays together weekly and said that this was their first big win.

In the photo supplied by OLG, they are, from left to right:

Bruce Rody

Kathryn Rody

Margaret Burrows

Paul Fletcher

Robert Burrows

Sandra Fletcher

"I told the rest of the group to come to my house and then told everyone," said Bruce Rody, 68, in a news release.

He said he planned on paying bills, buying a new car, investing and sharing some of his windfall with his daughters.

They won the $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the LOTTO MAX draw on Dec. 14 after Rody checked the ticket on his phone.

The ticket was purchased at Elmira Mini Mart on Oriole Parkway.