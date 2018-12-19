

CTV Kitchener





The lottery streak continues.

An Elmira man won $100,000 on a $2 poker lottery game purchased in downtown Kitchener.

"Initially I thought I won $1,000, but then I double checked my ticket—it's just unimaginable!" said Richard Sheppard, 47, in a news release.

The ex-military man checked his ticket after returning from vacation.

The father of four plans on paying some bills and financing a couple of trips with his winnings.

POKER LOTTO offers up to $5,000 in in-store prizes as well as nightly prize draws of up to $100,000.

His ticket was purchased at the Walper Tobacco Shop on King Street West in Kitchener.

Days earlier, a Kitchener couple won a whopping $7.9 million on a lottery ticket.