Featured
Elmira man wins $100K off $2 ticket purchased in Kitchener
Richard Sheppard, 47, won $100,000 on a poker lotto game. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 12:49PM EST
The lottery streak continues.
An Elmira man won $100,000 on a $2 poker lottery game purchased in downtown Kitchener.
"Initially I thought I won $1,000, but then I double checked my ticket—it's just unimaginable!" said Richard Sheppard, 47, in a news release.
The ex-military man checked his ticket after returning from vacation.
The father of four plans on paying some bills and financing a couple of trips with his winnings.
POKER LOTTO offers up to $5,000 in in-store prizes as well as nightly prize draws of up to $100,000.
His ticket was purchased at the Walper Tobacco Shop on King Street West in Kitchener.
Days earlier, a Kitchener couple won a whopping $7.9 million on a lottery ticket.