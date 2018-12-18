

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener couple has been identified as the lucky winners of a lottery ticket worth over $7.9 million.

Nabi Kurdistan and Tawfik Sindy, who own a bakery, picked up their cheque in Toronto on Monday.

They scanned their ticket the same day they purchased it and found that they had won.

The parents of six planned to help their kids upgrade their vehicles and pay off some bills.

"It's going to be an amazing Christmas," Kurdistan said.

They also said they planned to take a trip back to Kurdistan.

"We haven't slept since we won -- once we get our cheque in the bank, we'll be much better," Tawfik said.

The purchased the ticket at the Hasty Market on Westwood Drive in Kitchener.