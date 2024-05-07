Paris, Ont. bookstore closing after more than 20 years

A beloved bookstore in downtown Paris is closing for good after 22 years.

The owner of Green Heron Books, Roy Skuce, started the business with his late wife in 2002.

“We had a lot of author readings, we had author launches, we used to sell books off-site,” he said.

But on Friday, Skuce will be starting a new chapter as he begins retirement.

“The last five years have been very hard, personally. I lost my wife to breast cancer, and then I had prostate cancer, which was successfully treated. And then I had a stroke a year ago in March. And I came back from all of that,” Skuce said.

Through it all, he said the store is what saved him.

“To be blunt, it just gave me a reason to get out of bed,” Skuce said.

Now in his mid-70s, he says the decision to retire isn’t because of changing consumer habits.

“When E-books came out, my wife and I both said ‘OK, that’s it. We’ll be gone in three months.’ Our sales did not go down. The people who like print, like print,” he said.

Loyal customers have been filing in over the last several days for a final book haul and farewell.

“He was my go-to for unique books. I’m German and there were lots of books that I wanted to know about history and such. And I couldn’t get them through bookstores like Cole’s. And he always did detective work,” said customer Serryn Stephenson.

Another customer, Anita Sonnenberg, said she could always rely on Skuce to find what she came in for as well.

“I’m always looking for art books and some other interesting books,” said Sonnenberg.

Skuce said connecting with customers is something he’ll miss.

“I knew what people read and I knew what they liked. I knew what their grandchildren liked. That was all part of the package,” he said.

As Skuce reminisces, he is thankful for all the people who have stopped by the store to wish him a happy retirement.

“I was so touched,” said Skuce, holding back tears. “I certainly didn’t expect it.”

He says he’s pleased with the legacy he leaves behind.

“If you have a dream, you have to jump in. At this stage of my life, I wouldn't want to say, ‘I wish I tried a bookstore,’” said Skuce.

As for what’s next, Skuce says his son owns the building where the bookstore exists and is working on getting another business in there. But he says it likely won’t be another bookstore.

Skuce says while turning the page on this part of his life is bittersweet, he’s grateful he can write his own closing chapter.

“I want to lock the door and ride off into the sunset.”