A Kitchener man is enjoying an early Christmas after winning the top prize on an instant lottery game.

Brendan Poser, 34, won $100,000 on an Instant King Cash game.

He found out after he had scanned his ticket on the OLG Lottery App.

“I had tears of joy!” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Poser, a father of one and a siding worker, says he wants to put the money towards his house and buying a cottage.

He also says he was looking forward to an “unreal Christmas.”

He purchased the ticket a Henos Convenience Store on Park Street in Kitchener.

According to the OLG, the odds of winning a prize on the game are better than one in four.