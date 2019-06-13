

The audio recordings of an undercover sting operation were submitted as evidence at a double murder trial in Kitchener on Thursday.

The subject of the audio: Glenn Bauman, charged with the murders of his common-law wife and her teenage daughter.

Thursday’s court session ended with the defence grilling the undercover officer, who is serving as the Crown’s key witness.

The defence argues there is no evidence or recording of Bauman admitting that he had anything to do with the disappearance of Linda and Cheyenne Daniel.

“I didn’t do anything to them, other than provide a roof over their heads and a life,” Bauman can be heard telling another undercover officer who was posing as a private investigator.

The Crown alleges that Bauman killed the Daniels at their home in Wellesley Township and burned their remains in barrels in the backyard.

He then moved to Valleyview, Alta. That’s where a team of undercover Waterloo police officers followed him: another officer befriended Bauman there.

That officer testified that, months into the operation, he told Bauman he was confronted by a private investigator.

“He was jamming some stuff out there saying, ‘she’s not f***ing missing, she’s f***ing murdered or she’s dead and sh**,” an audio recording captured the officer who befriended Bauman saying.

The officer testified that, after that conversation, Bauman got into his truck—which was bugged—and began talking to himself.

“I don’t know what to tell you man, cause you’re a killer,” the recording plays.

During an intense exchange in court, the defence suggested the undercover officer provoked Bauman. The officer denied it, saying it was Bauman who suggested harming, then killing the private investigator.

He says they only discussed violence when Bauman brought it up first.

“Or he gets cooked in a f***ing barrel, and then you keep burning and burning and burning and burning until there’s nothing left,” the audio recording shows Bauman telling the officer.

Video of Bauman’s arrest was also played for the jury, who will return Monday when the defence presents its case.

There’s no word yet whether Bauman will testify.

He’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.