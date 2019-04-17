

CTV Kitchener





Disturbing new allegations have come forth in a Wellesley double murder trial.

Glenn Bauman is accused of killing his common-law wife and her 13-year-old daughter eight years ago.

Last week, Bauman stood before a pool of potential jurors and said he was not guilty.

In its opening statement, the Crown alleges that Bauman murdered Linda and Cheyenne Daniel in 2011 in the home they shared.

The two were last seen in 2011 but they weren’t reported missing until 2015.

He then allegedly burned their remains in two barrels in the backyard and moved to Alberta to start a new life as a truck driver.

The Crown says it expects to speak to several witnesses and to hear recordings from an undercover sting that led to Bauman’s arrest.