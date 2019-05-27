

Grim testimony was heard Monday as Glenn Bauman’s trial continued in Kitchener.

The man is charged with killing his common-law wife and her teenage daughter in Wellesley Township in 2011.

On the stand Monday, an expert witness told the jury that she found charred human teeth and what she believes were human bones in two different locations on the property on Hessenstrasse Road, where Baumann lived with Linda Daniel and her 13-year-old daughter Cheyenne.

Forensic anthropologist Kathrine Gruspier says she was asked to examine a couple of oil barrels and, based on what she found in one of them, told police to search the property.

The Crown believes Baumann murdered the pair in the master bedroom of the home.

A neighbour testified he witnessed Bauman burn something in his backyard, something that smelled terrible.

The jury has heard that police began investigating five years later, sending a pair of oil barrles in for forensic testing.

Gruspier says they were broken up mechanically and that “bone doesn’t shatter into a number of pieces when burning.”

She says she sent samples to an FBI expert for a second opinion. The FBI contact had the same conclusion: the small, burned fragments were human.

Gruspier told the police that the presence of one or more human tooth meant the human remains were burned in the barrel or close by and that there may be more charred bones to be found.

She says she went to the property in 2016 and looked where the barrels had originally been when she found another piece of bone.

She says her assistant then lifted a piece of lumber nearby.

“We both went, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, it’s a human finger bone,’” she told the court.

She says the finger bone belonged to an adult female. Her testimony will continue on Tuesday.