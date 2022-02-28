'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in Russian war

A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.

Svyatik Artemenko, who was a goaltender with Guelph United, left his home in Guelph just days ago and is now in Odessa, Ukraine, training and getting ready to out onto the front lines.

Artemenko said he wanted to stand up for his people, adding Odessa is expected to be the next target city for the Russian invasion. He said he’s heard air raid sirens going off in the area.

Artemenko isn’t a Ukrainian citizen and joining the military isn’t mandatory. However, he said it felt like something he had to do.

“Obviously, there’s that inner feeling that you know you might die and that this is not a normal thing to do,” he said. “But, you have to work with the situation that you have. My pride for my country is miles ahead of fear.”

He said if Canadians want to help, monetary donations for weapons, clothes and food would be greatly appreciated.