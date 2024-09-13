Laurier men’s basketball coach takes on role with Raptors 905 of NBA G League
Wilfrid Laurier University men’s basketball head coach Justin Serresse is taking a leave to join the Raptors 905 in the NBA’s G League.
He’s been a constant leader for the Golden Hawks since 2016, but he was named an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptor’s G League affiliate earlier this week.
“I'm definitely excited. Obviously, you know it's a step towards the NBA. I think anybody coaching professionally would love to work in the NBA,” said Serresse.
The 38-year-old has led the purple and gold to an 88-62 record during his tenure. That includes multiple appearances in the league’s semi-finals.
Serresse is used to developing young players and hopes to take that experience to the G League.
“Everybody in the industry of U Sports kind of knows me as a player development coach,” said Serresse.
It’s something Raptors 905 play-by-play commentator Matt Cullen says the team prides itself on.
“They developed players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Chris Boucher, Norman Powell,” Cullen said, adding they all eventually helped the Toronto Raptors win its first NBA Championship.
Serresse has already begun working with draft pick and two-way player from Africa – Ulrich Chomche.
“My dad and my dad’s family is from Cameroon, so we already have a great connection there,” said Serresse.
The G League schedule is taxing on both players and coaches.
“It’s not like the NBA. You don’t always have charter flights everywhere. Sometimes it’s long bus trips and connections and things like that,” Cullen said. “It’ll be a really new rhythm for Justin as well.”
Although, he says there is certainly a pathway for Serresse from Ontario University Athletics to the NBA.
Toronto Metropolitan University’s former head coach Roy Rana landed an assistant coaching role with the Sacramento Kings in 2019.
While Serresse will be focused on making his mark with the Raptors organization, he’ll still be thinking of the Golden Hawks.
“I just sent them a message yesterday,” said Serresse, looking at his phone with a smile. “I literally just told them to enjoy training camp, go hard, stay focused, take care of your body, lock in. Love.”
He says it won’t be the last time he checks in with the boys in purple and gold either.
Upcoming season
Laurier has named Cavell Johnson as the interim head coach, with Serresse’s leave expected to last until May 2025.
He was an assistant coach with the team last year and is a former player and head coach of the KW Titans.
Tip-off for Laurier’s season is Friday, Oct. 25 on the road against the York Lions.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, despite Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
'I couldn't form the words': 23-year-old Ont. woman highlights need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
What's behind the boom? The Manitoba community that nearly doubled in a decade
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Air Canada travellers share worries and frustrations ahead of possible pilot strike
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection
Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.
Somali community alarmed after Ottawa police officers wiretapped, watched
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Report finds 'no evidence' Hawaii officials prepared for wildfire that killed 102 despite warnings
Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.