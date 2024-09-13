Laurier men’s basketball coach takes on role with Raptors 905 of NBA G League

Wilfrid Laurier University men’s basketball head coach Justin Serresse is taking a leave to join the Raptors 905 in the NBA’s G League.

He’s been a constant leader for the Golden Hawks since 2016, but he was named an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptor’s G League affiliate earlier this week.

“I'm definitely excited. Obviously, you know it's a step towards the NBA. I think anybody coaching professionally would love to work in the NBA,” said Serresse.

The 38-year-old has led the purple and gold to an 88-62 record during his tenure. That includes multiple appearances in the league’s semi-finals.

Serresse is used to developing young players and hopes to take that experience to the G League.

“Everybody in the industry of U Sports kind of knows me as a player development coach,” said Serresse.

It’s something Raptors 905 play-by-play commentator Matt Cullen says the team prides itself on.

“They developed players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Chris Boucher, Norman Powell,” Cullen said, adding they all eventually helped the Toronto Raptors win its first NBA Championship.

Serresse has already begun working with draft pick and two-way player from Africa – Ulrich Chomche.

“My dad and my dad’s family is from Cameroon, so we already have a great connection there,” said Serresse.

The G League schedule is taxing on both players and coaches.

“It’s not like the NBA. You don’t always have charter flights everywhere. Sometimes it’s long bus trips and connections and things like that,” Cullen said. “It’ll be a really new rhythm for Justin as well.”

Although, he says there is certainly a pathway for Serresse from Ontario University Athletics to the NBA.

Toronto Metropolitan University’s former head coach Roy Rana landed an assistant coaching role with the Sacramento Kings in 2019.

While Serresse will be focused on making his mark with the Raptors organization, he’ll still be thinking of the Golden Hawks.

“I just sent them a message yesterday,” said Serresse, looking at his phone with a smile. “I literally just told them to enjoy training camp, go hard, stay focused, take care of your body, lock in. Love.”

He says it won’t be the last time he checks in with the boys in purple and gold either.

Upcoming season

Laurier has named Cavell Johnson as the interim head coach, with Serresse’s leave expected to last until May 2025.

He was an assistant coach with the team last year and is a former player and head coach of the KW Titans.

Tip-off for Laurier’s season is Friday, Oct. 25 on the road against the York Lions.