WRPS welcomes 19 new officers
The WRPS swore in 19 new officers. (Nicole Lampa / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 5:05PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police swore in 19 new officers on Friday.
The officers all received their badges at the ceremony.
It happened around 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Memorial Recreational Complex.
They are the 100th class sworn into WRPS.
"It's a marathon and at every checkpoint you should remember all the greatness. Remember today, your oath, and why you decided to become a police officer,” WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin is quoted in a tweet.
Officers sworn in recently completed their basic training at the Ontario Police College.
The new members studied in a variety of fields before joining the service, including sociology, urban planning, biology and criminal justice.