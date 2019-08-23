

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police swore in 19 new officers on Friday.

The officers all received their badges at the ceremony.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Memorial Recreational Complex.

They are the 100th class sworn into WRPS.

"It's a marathon and at every checkpoint you should remember all the greatness. Remember today, your oath, and why you decided to become a police officer,” WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin is quoted in a tweet.

Officers sworn in recently completed their basic training at the Ontario Police College.

The new members studied in a variety of fields before joining the service, including sociology, urban planning, biology and criminal justice.