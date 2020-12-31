KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say six members of a church in Woolwich Township are facing charges under the Ontario Reopening Act.

Officers responded to the church on Lobsinger Line near Township Road 21 on Sunday. Police noted that there were breaches of the province-wide shutdown restrictions.

Officials have confirmed the charges were laid at Trinity Bible Church.

Police returned three days later and in consultation with Region of Waterloo Public Health issued a charge to six church members.

The individuals were issued a Part III Summons under the Reopening Ontario Act for “the number of people in attendance exceeded the number permitted.”

Police say there is no set fine, however they could face a fine of up to $10,000.

During the province wide lockdown, religious gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors.