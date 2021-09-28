Wilmot Township councillor cleared by integrity commissioner
A councillor in Wilmot Township has been cleared of any wrongdoings after a pair of allegations were brought forward following a meeting in April.
An integrity commissioner’s report regarding the allegations was presented to council at a meeting Monday night.
Coun. Cheryl Gordijk was accused of giving confidential township information to her husband, as well as being biased in her views on the Prime Minister’s Path.
The integrity commissioner for the township concluded there wasn’t convincing evidence that Coun. Gordijk violated any code of conduct rules.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 27 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 27 miners.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projects
Canada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
As the world's nations prepare to gather for another climate summit next month in Glasgow, the OPEC oil cartel is reminding that, in their view, crude will continue to be the leading source of energy for decades, especially as the world's less-wealthy countries seek higher growth and standards of living.
Huge homecoming parties result in arrests, fines across Canadian college towns
Three big homecoming weekend parties that took place across Canada on Saturday resulted in the arrests and ticketing of several university students.
'It's my problem not yours': Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games.
The FBI-led search for Gabby Petito's fiance is scaling back but becoming more targeted on intelligence, police say
The FBI is scaling back its search for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, to be more targeted based on intelligence after officials spent more than 10 days combing through a 25,000-acre nature reserve, police in North Point, Florida, said Monday.
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo.' Arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, the 24-year-old endured mental health battles and the unexpected loss of a family member during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
London
-
Multiple collisions close portion of Clarke Road
Clarke Road is closed north of Kilally Road Tuesday morning following a reported crash between a vehicle and a transport truck.
-
'You can't fix stupid': Vaccine passport rule-breakers increasing London, Ont. mayor's outrage
The Mayor of London is 'calling out' people who choose to attend an establishment without a mask or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Firefighters limit damage from electrical fire
London firefighters managed to limit the damage from an electrical fire at a home Monday evening.
Windsor
-
Woman in 50s dies, Windsor-Essex adds 37 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.
-
Traffic stop leads to impaired driving and drug charges in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police charged a 33-year-old North York man with impaired driving and drug possession after a traffic stop.
-
Windsor-Essex weather: mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures
It looks like a mainly sunny and seasonal forecast for the Windsor area.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 expansion through Barrie forces Dunlop Street West Plaza owners to move out
As part of the Highway 400 expansion through Barrie, several Dunlop Street West Plaza businesses have been forced out effective immediately.
-
Southern Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash near Parry Sound
Provincial police are investigating after a southern Ontario man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed east of Parry Sound on the weekend.
-
Victim killed in crash between car and train in Severn Twp. identified
Provincial police say the woman who died after her car was hit by a train in Severn Township on Sunday afternoon was a resident in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 27 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 27 miners.
-
Suspect seen fleeing suspicious fire in Lively: Sudbury police
More details are coming to light following a vehicle fire that caused a lot of damage in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on the weekend.
-
Southern Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash near Parry Sound
Provincial police are investigating after a southern Ontario man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed east of Parry Sound on the weekend.
Ottawa
-
City choosing new firm for ‘independent’ LRT safety review
The city said it will find a new firm to conduct a third-party review of the LRT system after questions were raised about the previous firm's independence.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 27 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 27 miners.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
Toronto
-
No grace period for vaccine certificates for Ontario businesses, no enforcement either
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination program doesn't have an official grace period, according to officials with the Ministry of Labour, making it unclear how or when the new rules will be enforced by the province.
-
Ontario's science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today
Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.
-
One dead, two in custody following overnight shooting in Pickering
One person is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Pickering overnight which police are describing as an isolated incident.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec to announce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to announce that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 said he wants people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
Angered over bonuses for nurses, Quebec health-care technicians get meeting with Treasury Board president
The union made up of health-care technicians and others, which expressed its anger after the announcement of bonuses for nurses, has obtained the meeting it requested with the president of the Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
-
'Residents are dying alone,' nursing home workers ask for wage increase to help staffing crisis
During a virtual news conference on Monday, the union representing workers in many of New Brunswick's nursing homes is urging premier Blaine Higgs to fix the current "staffing crisis" in nursing homes across the province.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police on scene of serious assault in city's North End
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of a serious assault in the city's North End on Tuesday morning.
-
Murder trial for Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing toddler to wrap up
A jury in Winnipeg is expected to hear closing arguments today in the murder trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in 2019.
-
Manitoba looking for input to improve campground reservation service
Campers and provincial park users are being given the opportunity to provide input to help the Manitoba government improve its campground reservation service.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
198 Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks: Support Our Students
There are at least 198 schools in the province dealing with outbreaks and absenteeism of 10 per cent or greater according to information compliled by a non-profit parents group.
-
Alberta doctors call for more action with health system 'on verge of collapse'
The chorus of doctors calling for the province to take further action grew louder Monday with open letters coming from ICU, paediatric doctors and the AMA.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton election ward profile: Anirniq
Anirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 28: Cooler... but not cold
The upper ridge is moving off and cooler air is moving in. After four straight days in the 20s, we'll be back closer to average today and Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Mask rules extended to Vancouver students in kindergarten to Grade 3 after board vote
The Vancouver School Board is implementing its own mandatory mask requirement for students from kindergarten through to Grade 3.
-
Vancouver Park Board votes in favour of banning the feeding of wildlife in parks
The Vancouver Park Board voted unanimously Monday night to ban the feeding of wildlife in city parks.
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.