KITCHENER -- A group gathered at the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Baden once again this weekend calling for its removal, as councillors consider its fate.

On Saturday, the statue was covered with signs and duct tape has been placed over the mouth.

There have been growing calls to remove it because of MacDonald’s role in establishing the disgraced residential school system.

The original plan had been to put statues of all of Canada’s prime ministers on the grounds of Castle Kilbride in Baden, but Wilmot Township council will discuss pausing and reviewing the Prime Ministers Path project on Monday.

At a meeting earlier this month, council deferred making a decision about the statue.

Demonstrators say they hope councillors consider their efforts as they debate what to do next.

“We truly hoped we have reached them in some regard,” says demonstration organizer Cheyanne Thorpe.

The group has held several sit in demonstrations since the statue was hit with red paint multiple times in June.

“We ask them to truly make the right decision and to fit the curve of the current climate and to take action against what it is that we are working towards here,” Thrope adds.

There are others in the community who oppose its removal with online petitions calling for more historical information to be added to the statue instead.