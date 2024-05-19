KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)
    No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.

    At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting at a business located in the area of King Street North and University Avenue West.

    According to police, shots were fired while the suspects were inside the business.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

