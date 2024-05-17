Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash

A driver, charged with impaired driving, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.

On May 12, 2022, 21-year-old Justin Maurice was driving a Hyundai north on Hespeler Road when it collided with the side of a southbound Toyota. The Toyota rolled over, killing 51-year-old Randy Turenne of Cambridge in the crash.

A co-worker of Maurice’s, 30-year-old Alexander Brown from Pickering, was a passenger in the Hyundai. He was also killed.

Maurice suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Months later, he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired operation causing death.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Friday morning, Maurice was sentenced to seven years in jail and handed a driving prohibition for 10 years, minus the time he has already spent off the roads.

Maurice also cannot possess a weapon or ammunition.

Missing Randy

Speaking to CTV News last month, Kim Turenne shared the heartbreak of missing her husband.

“It’s a blue. I’m still shaking,” she told CTV News.

She said there hasn’t been a day where she hasn’t missed Randy.

“I miss his hugs. I miss his reassuring presence, his support, his love. It was always there no matter what,” she said.

Kim and Randy Turenne share a glass of wine at a winery. (Courtesy: Kim Turenne)

New mother grieves

Sabika Kashani was three months pregnant when her husband Alexander Brown was killed.

“Our daughter has been robbed of a father. We were stripped of a chance to be a family,” she said as she read her victim impact statement in court.

Brown asked the judge for justice, calling the "devastating consequences" too painful to bear.

Sabika Kashani and Alexander Brown on their wedding day. (Submitted: Sabika Kashani's family)

With reporting from Heather Senoran

More to come