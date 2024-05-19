Driver dies in collision near Rockwood

A driver has died after a single-vehicle collision near Rockwood.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the crash on Fourth Line north of Highway 7 around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They were told a white pickup truck went off the road and one person was seriously injured.

However, when emergency responders arrived, a 32-year-old from Lakehurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.