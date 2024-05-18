Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police

A police investigation is underway after a jewelry store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.

Police say four masked males entered the business armed with hammers and a handgun.

The suspects smashed the display cases and stole merchandise and sprayed a noxious substance while inside the mall and then fled the area, police said.

The suspects fled in an awaiting getaway car, police said, where a fifth suspect was waiting in a white SUV.

Two employees were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated and remained closed for the remainder of the day.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.