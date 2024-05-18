KITCHENER
    • Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police

    A police investigation is underway after a jewelry store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.

    At around 5 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.

    Police say four masked males entered the business armed with hammers and a handgun.

    The suspects smashed the display cases and stole merchandise and sprayed a noxious substance while inside the mall and then fled the area, police said.

    The suspects fled in an awaiting getaway car, police said, where a fifth suspect was waiting in a white SUV.

    Two employees were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The mall was evacuated and remained closed for the remainder of the day.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

