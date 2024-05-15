What's closed for Victoria Day in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER
    Many consider the Victoria Day weekend the official start to summer and, so far, it looks like the warm weather will be sticking around.

    Whatever you have planned, keep in mind that it won't be business as usual on the holiday Monday.

    Here is a quick look of what’s open and closed on May 20.

    What’s closed

    Malls – Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall, Cambridge Centre and Stone Road Mall

    All libraries in Waterloo Region

    Most chain grocery stores, such as Loblaw, Walmart, Food Basics and Costco, will be closed. Some location may be open on Monday so check online before you go.

    LCBO stores

    All regional administrative offices

    City Halls

    Community centres

    Arenas – Don McLaren, Grand River, Lions and Sportsworld

    Sleeman Centre

    River Run Centre

    Pools (with the exception of Forest Heights Pool)

    What’s open

    Grand River Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule

    Guelph Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule

    GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule

    Some splash pads

    Golf courses – Doon Valley and Rockway

    Activa Sportsplex (including Lyle S. Hallman walking track)

    The Aud

    Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be open for rentals

    Region of Waterloo Museums

    Most movie theatres

    The Beer Store says select locations will be open on Monday, including the following:

    • Brantford - 280 Murray St. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    • Brantford - 300 King George Rd. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    • Brantford - 50 Market St. S. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
    • Cambridge - 200 Franklin Blvd.
    • Cambridge - 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (Drive-thru only)
    • Guelph - 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.
    • Kitchener - 250 Bleams Rd.
    • Kitchener - 875 Highland Rd. W.
    • Kitchener - 1120 Victoria St. N.

    Regular curbside collection for garbage, recycling, green bin and yard waste

