KITCHENER -- The Prime Ministers Path in Baden was damaged over the weekend.

This time, the damage was to the water fountain in front of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. The statue has been doused in red paint multiple times in the past few weeks.

The Township of Wilmot said the fountain was removed on Monday for repairs.

Township officials said the cause of the damage is unknown. They estimate repairs will cost around $200.

The township said the incident was reported to police, but the Waterloo Regional Police Service said it hasn't been notified about the latest vandalism.

Police said there have been two reports of property damage and four reports of graffiti in the area since January.