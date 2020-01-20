KITCHENER -- A strike is back on the horizon after Grand River Transit union members voted against a tentative agreement negotiated by their union.

Thousands of people will find themselves dealing with the transit disruption as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Whether or not you're someone who relies on public transit, here are a few things you should know about the strike.

Buses will be parked, but not light rail transit vehicles

Though buses will not run in the event of a strike, the Ion LRT will still run.

If you're able to get to an LRT station near you, you'll be able to travel along its 19 kilometres and stops.

That said, if the LRT experiences any disruptions, there will be no bus shuttles to move passengers to another station.

It's not just drivers who are striking

While the effects of the strike will be most apparent without drivers on the streets, the union represents several different levels of GRT and Mobility PLUS staff.

Members of Unifor Local 4304 include drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers.

The union represents about 700 employees altogether.

This isn't the first possible strike

Union members were supposed to go on strike on Jan. 13, but a last-minute tentative agreement was made.

That agreement was reached about 30 minutes before the set strike date.

Still, it was tentative and relied on Unifor members to vote on it.

On Sunday evening, they voted against it.

The region tweeted that it was "disappointed with UNIFOR 4304's failure to ratify" the tentative agreement.

Both sides say they're willing to continue negotiating.

There are other ways of getting around

The Region of Waterloo says that every effort will be made to honour pre-scheduled dialysis trips with Mobility PLUS.

Trips for other reasons, like work, medical or recreational, are cancelled.

Inter-city bus services aren't affected by the strikes.

If you're looking for other ways to get around, you can also consider taking a taxi, carpooling, walking or riding a bicycle for part of your ride.