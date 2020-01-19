KITCHENER -- Workers for Grand River Transit have rejected the latest contract offer from the Region of Waterloo.

They have also called for a strike starting Tuesday morning.

The union says buses will continue to run until the end of normal service on Monday.

Members of Unifor Local 4304 voted on the tentative collective agreement Sunday night.

“The membership has made a very strong statement today that GRT must do better at the bargaining table,” said Local 4304 President Tim Jewell in a press release.

The union says they’ll work quickly to set up a bargaining date with the region to work through the remaining issues.

A strike was originally set for midnight last Tuesday but half an hour before the deadline a tentative agreement was reached.

That meant approximately 700 GRT and MobiltyPlus employees would not walk off the job.

The union represents drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers.

They say details of the tentative agreements will not be released.

The Region of Waterloo sent out a statement Sunday night saying they're disappointed with the vote and are ready for future discussions.

LRT trains will not be affected by any strike action.