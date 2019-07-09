

CTV Kitchener





From a plot to kill an undercover police officer to the claim that two alleged murder victims are still alive, the jury in the Glenn Bauman trial has heard three months of intriguing evidence.

What they don't know is that the trial was also marred with courtroom drama in their absence.

The deliberations have begun in week 14 of what was supposed to be an eight week trial.

On day one, moments after the Crown's opening statement, the defence called for a mistrial. The application was dismissed by the judge.

Bauman is accused of killing his common-law wife, Linda Daniel, and her 14-year-old daughter Cheyenne in 2011 at the home they shared in Wellesley Township.

The accused then moved to Valleyview, Alta., where police conducted a four-month undercover sting. During that operation, Bauman was recorded plotting to kill an undercover police officer posing as a private investigator who was looking into Linda and Cheyenne's disappearance.

He confided in his new friend about his plan, not knowing that that friend was also an undercover police officer.

READ MORE 'You're a killer': Audio, video submitted as evidence in Bauman trial

That officer was the Crown's key witness. While he was on the stand on June 13, and while the jury wasn't present, Bauman stood up and wanted to fire his lawyer.

"I waive my right to a lawyer," Bauman told the judge. Then, he immediately said, "I want to take the pulpit."

His lawyer asked for a brief recess, where Bauman and his lawyer worked things out.

The jury never heard from Bauman on the stand.

His defence team suggested in their closing argument that Linda and Cheyenne Daniel are still alive. Their key witness testified that she was a friend of Cheyenne's and received a call from Cheyenne sometime after the pair had disappeared.

The jury has to decide between four verdicts:

Not guilty,

Guilty of first-degree murder,

Guilty of second-degree murder, or

Guilty of manslaughter

They will deliberate until 8 p.m. Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday morning.