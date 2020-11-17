KITCHENER -- On Monday, the Region of Waterloo moved into the orange "restrict" tier in Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

However, local officials said businesses and residents should prepare to move into the red "control" tier as cases continue to spike in the region.

When the province first unveiled the framework earlier this month, it listed Waterloo Region in the green tier. It was upgraded to the yellow tier last week, and then orange this week. After recently lowering the thresholds for each tier, however, Waterloo Region has a number of indicators that suggest it should be placed in the red zone.

If Waterloo Region moves into the red tier, gathering limits for all organized public events and social gatherings would be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Under all other levels, organized public events can have 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Under the red tier, restaurants would be capped at 10 customers indoors, but outdoor dining, drive thrus and delivery are allowed. Dancing, singing and live performances of brass or wind instruments aren't allowed.

Gyms and fitness centres would be capped at 10 people for indoor classes or indoor weight/exercise areas. There could be 25 people in outdoor classes. Sports and recreation programs at arenas and multiplexes would be limited to 10 people per room indoors, and 25 people outdoors. Team sports would only be allowed for training, with no games or scrimmages. There would be no contact allowed for team or individual sports.

Cinemas would close except for drive-ins and rehearsals or broadcasted events. Performing arts centres would close under the red tier.

Meeting and event spaces could only have 10 people inside and 25 people outside, along with casinos and bingo halls.

Food courts in malls would be capped at seating for 10 people. Malls and retail stores should consider limiting capacity heading into the winter holiday season too, the province said.

Personal care services where a face covering needs to be removed wouldn't be allowed.

Waterloo Region reported more than 50 new cases for the fifth straight day on Tuesday. There are currently 354 active cases of the disease in the region, and officials warned Monday that there could be 260 new cases a day by mid-December.