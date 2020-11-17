KITCHENER -- Another establishment in Waterloo Region is taking preemptive measures as COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally.

The Rich Uncle Tavern in Kitchener announced it would be closing its door temporarily as government restrictions are put back into place during the second wave.

“This was not an easy decision to make, especially since we just opened up again a few weeks ago. But in our guests’ and our families’ best interests, we knew it was the right call to make,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post on Monday.

The restaurant did say it plans to reopen again in the future, ending the post by saying, “this is not ‘goodbye,’ it’s just ‘see you soon.’”

A number of other local businesses are taking similar steps, including Kitchener’s Apollo Cinema which also announced Monday it would be temporarily closing.

At Almadina Woodstone Oven and Grill in Waterloo, the owner decide to close indoor dining to patrons for the time being, even though current restrictions don’t require it.

Waterloo Region moved into the province’s orange tier on Monday morning, but officials say businesses should prepare to move into the red tier in the near future as case counts continue to rise.

Under the orange tier, cinemas and restaurants can have up to 50 people inside, while in the red zone, restaurant seating is limited to 10 people and indoor cinemas would be forced to close to customers.