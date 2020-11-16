KITCHENER -- The Apollo Theatre says it has decided to close temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo Region moved into the orange tier on Monday morning, and officials say businesses should prepare to move into the red tier in the near future as case counts continue to rise.

We're sad to have do this again - but it's important to us to protect and care for our staff and our community here in @DTKitchener ���� pic.twitter.com/22OyF5f9tA — Apollo Cinema (@theApolloCinema) November 16, 2020

"It's important to us to protect and care for our community here in Downtown Kitchener," a statement from the theatre said in part. "We're taking this step to do our part to protect our customers and staff and prevent moving to red."

Under the orange tier, cinemas can have up to 50 people inside and all patrons must be screened.

Apollo Theatre said people with pre-purchased tickets should hold onto them, since they will be able to use them when the theatre reopens.

They are also offering Popcorn Pick-Up on Saturday nights between 6 and 9 p.m., and they will have beers available from local breweries.

They also plan to have virtual screenings in the future.