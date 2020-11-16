KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's top doctor didn't mince words as she provided an update on the status of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that the region is "one of the fastest surging areas in Ontario," and that the region could surpass 260 cases per day by mid-December.

"As many of us likely heard through headlines, by mid-December, Ontario could see 6,500 cases per day, which would equate to, proportionately, around 260 cases a day in Waterloo Region if we do not grow faster than the province," she said during the virtual meeting.

"Unfortunately right now, we are. We are surging and our case growth is outpacing that of the province as a whole, so we could see significantly higher numbers than that."

The region moved into the orange zone on Monday, but last week officials said businesses should prepare to move into the red zone in the near future.

Dr. Wang echoed that sentiment, saying that, without immediate individual measures, Waterloo Region will eventually be going into a lockdown.

"We are speeding fully to the red zone. If we do not make major changes now, we will continue towards the lockdown zone," Dr. Wang said during a follow-up media briefing on Monday.

"Starting today, we need to dramatically reduce our social interactions."

She urged all local residents to protect their community by staying home except for essential purposes like getting groceries or for medical reasons. She asked people not to spend time with those outside of their immediate households including friends, extended family and co-workers.

Essential purposes also include essential exercise, school and work.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…