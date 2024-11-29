Driver stuck on top of cab after transport truck slides off road in Perth South

Police said slippery conditions lead to a serious crash in Perth South.

Stratford Police officers were called to the collision on Perth Road 130 at Line 26 Friday morning just before 7 a.m.

A westbound transport truck slid off the road and hit a hydro pole and a transformer.

When officers arrived, the driver was found stuck on top of the cab, which was laying on its side in the ditch.

Hydro One crews were called in to deal with the live hydro lines on the road.

Police said the road will likely remain closed into the early afternoon.