'We can make a difference:' Youth group delivers 300 meals to local shelters ahead of Diwali

In celebration of Diwali, a Waterloo region youth group is taking time to cook and distribute meals to those in need.

On Sunday, members of the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) prepared 300 meals for residents at three local shelters.

“Knowing that this food is going for the less fortunate, it makes us feel good that we can make a difference in this community,” said Sujay Persaud and Sachi, volunteers with the RKMCC youth group.

The local Hindu community diced, flipped and sautéed hundreds of meals before making the deliveries.

The meals are part of Diwali celebrations, one of the most important days for followers of Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

“It's a Hindu festival that basically celebrates good over evil, light over darkness,” said Prakash Narine, outreach coordinator for RKMCC Youth Group.

The group cooked up spiced rice, noodles, chickpeas, salad and a sweet pudding dessert.

The meals were boxed, loaded and delivered to oneROOF Youth Services in Kitchener, Better Tent City in Waterloo and the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge.

“It feels really good. Especially around Diwali time, where we believe in giving to others who are less fortunate,” said Sujay Persaud and Sachi.

Narine said the group was working hard to ensure the meals were ready in time for supper.

“We're trying to get everything done before the 5:30 hour, which is the dinner time at these shelters,” said Narine.

Local shelters are thankful for the community's help.

“We’re a non-profit organization so about a quarter of our operating budget has to be from donations from the community,” said Andrew Sturm, a cook with Cambridge Shelter Corporation The Bridges. “We survive because the community is here to support us, and things like this is what it’s all about.”