Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.

Humidex values are expected to reach the high thirties or low forties.

The national weather agency says the two-day heat event is expected Saturday through Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected in the low twenties, bringing little relief from the heat.

Hot humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category, Environment Canada warns.

Environment Canada says young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoor are at highest risk from the heat.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, and check on older friends, family and neighbours.

Cooler temperatures are forecast to return Monday.

The Region of Waterloo opens cooling centres during heat warnings. Their locations and hours can be found here.