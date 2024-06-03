Guelph man faces a number of assault and drug charges after altercation outside business

A Guelph man is facing a number of assault and drug charges following a disturbance outside a downtown business Saturday.

At around 6:20 p.m., two males were involved in an altercation outside a business near Gordon Street and Wellington Street where one pulled out a knife and began swinging it around, police said.

According to police, the second male left the area but the accused followed him to the parking lot of another business where the victim was knocked to the ground.

“The subject straddled the victim and punched him in the face and body at least four times. Officers were in the area and quickly intervened,” police said in a media release.

The suspect was placed under arrest and a search revealed small amounts of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

A knife was also located nearby. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, breaching probation and two counts of possessing a controlled substance.