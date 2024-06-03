Warmest May since 2018: UW weather station
May 2024 was marked by notably warm temperatures and average precipitation levels, making it the warmest May since 2018.
According to the Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo, the month saw temperatures averaging nearly 2.5 degrees above the long-term norm, continuing a six-month streak of above-average temperatures.
The lowest temperature recorded was 3 degrees, tying a record set in 1975 for the highest low temperature in May.
This year, April 26 was the last day temperatures dipped below zero, matching 2013's record for the earliest last freezing day in the history of the Soulis Weather Station.
On average, daytime highs were around 21.8 degrees, with the highest marked at 30.3 degrees.
Precipitation was evenly spread throughout the month, with a total of 80.3 mm, slightly above the average of 73.8 mm. Year-to-date, precipitation stands at 335.4 mm, closely aligning with the average of 340.2 mm.
