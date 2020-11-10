KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Warbirds flew over cenotaphs in Waterloo Region and Guelph on Remembrance Day in honour of those who serve and have served Canada.

"On this solemn occasion, Waterloo Warbirds thanks all those who have memories of friends and loved ones in the services and all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country," a message from the organization read in part.

"Our thoughts will be with you, and with them, this Wednesday morning."

There were two flyovers on Wednesday, with the planes scheduled to be in the air between 10:35 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

The first flight was scheduled to pass over all nine cenotaphs in Elmira, Waterloo, Kitchener, New Hamburg, Ayr, Galt, Preston, Hespeler and Guelph.

That fleet consisted of a CT-133 Silver Star, an MiG-15 and an Aero Vodochody L-29. They took off around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

This #RemembranceDay we will be honouring those who have served and continue to serve Canada in the military with flyovers over cenotaphs and cemeteries in Waterloo Region and Guelph. Visit our website for more info on our route and timing for the flights: https://t.co/9kv2MzfpK4 pic.twitter.com/yFQlvCT0rr — Waterloo Warbirds (@WaterlooWarbird) November 10, 2020

The second flight, called Honour Flight 2, was done by Second World War-era Harvard Mk IIb. It flew over four major cemeteries that are home to significant war memorials and buried service members.

Between 10:35 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., the aircraft was above Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodland Cemetery, Mount View Cemetery and Woodlawn Cemetery.

Those interested in seeing the Warbirds were asked to do so safely from near one of the locations mentioned above. The public was asked not to come to the Region of Waterloo International Airport because of COVID-19 restrictions.