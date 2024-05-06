Pro-Palestinian protest held at University of Waterloo
Dozens of students showed their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a demonstration on the University of Waterloo campus Monday.
Participants held up signs demanding: “Free Palestine” and “Divest from Genocide.”
There were no encampments set up on campus, similar to ones at the University of Toronto, University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton, McGill University in Montreal and the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “not in favour” of pro-Palestinian protest encampments and called for them to move off campuses. He added that some of what’s he’s heard and seen is “unacceptable.”
Similar protests have also been staged at schools in the U.S., including Columbia University in New York City.
The University of Waterloo demonstration was held the same day Hamas announced it had accepted a ceasefire deal from Egypt and Qatar. Israel said the proposal fell far from the “necessary requirements” but promised it would send a delegation to meet with mediators.
According to local health officials, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive.
-- With files from The Canadian Press
