Waterloo’s first accessible playground now open
Waterloo Park is now home to the city’s first playground with an accessible surface.
A grand opening for the Eby Farm Playground was held Tuesday afternoon.
Its rubberized surface, as opposed to sand or wood chips, allows kids using a wheelchair or mobility device to access the playground elements.
The play structure is also equipped with a ramp and a new accessible spinner.
“It quite literally is paving the way for the next generation to be as inclusive as possible,” said Waterloo Regional Coun. Chantal Huinink, who uses a wheelchair. “And when children learn to play together and build relationships with one another, that's the way of the future.”
The pandemic delayed the project, with design beginning in January 2022 and construction wrapping up just last month.
Huinink said the city seeing it through to fruition is a positive sign of community progress.
“I think this is just one more example of the City of Waterloo setting the tone to move forward,” she said.
Huinink was among several municipal and provincial officials celebrating the park on Tuesday.
“It just sends a signal to our community that accessibility matters, no matter what age,” Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said.
The project was made possible with a $380,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The city contributed $240,000, and donations made up the rest of the $640,000 project cost.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Jessica Larmer, who was at the playground with her daughter on Tuesday. “It's nice to have more accessible playgrounds in the area.”
As for the accessible surface, Larmer said it’s “nice and bouncy,” and the new playground smell she noticed at first has since worn off.
“It had a bit of a smell when we first started coming, but the smell has dissipated, so it's good,” she said.
A toddler seen playing at Waterloo Park. (CTV News/Ricardo Veneza)
WATERLOO PARK MAKEOVER
The new playground is part of a broader multi-million-dollar rework for Waterloo Park that McCabe said is crucial for improving quality of life.
“You can’t put a price on that, right? Part of living in Waterloo is not just live, work and play, it’s also you have to enjoy yourself and have fun,” she said.
In addition to the new surface, a multi-level structure has been built, along with a playhouse, shade structures and benches.
There are more plans in the works to spend another $500,000 to improve the neighbouring Waterloo Park playground next.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 56-page report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
London
-
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
-
G2 driver clocked in at 134 km/h was 'late for dinner,' Huron OPP say
Huron County OPP weren’t buying one man's excuse when they recently stopped a G2 driver travelling 134 km/h while on the way to dinner in downtown Goderich, Ont.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg in mourning: Community raises money to support families of triple fatal collision
Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a collision over the long weekend.
-
Windsor murder trial winding to a close after crown finishes examining accused
A three-month-long Windsor murder trial is nearing its conclusion after both the Crown and defence rested on calling additional evidence or witnesses at Superior Court Tuesday.
-
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of Orillia man accused of killing a mother of 5
Sampson's defence lawyer called the Crown's case "very circumstantial" and asked the judge to acquit his client, adding, "There is no evidence Mr. Sampson caused the death of Tracy Reid."
-
Purses containing $10K worth of rings snatched from Midland Dollarama
The OPP is seeking the community's help in identifying two individuals after a pair of purses were stolen from a staff lunchroom at the Huronia Mall in Midland.
-
Barrie man, 70, charged with possessing child pornography
Police in Barrie charged a 70-year-old man accused of accessing and possessing child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three-year-old child drowns in Ajax
A three-year-old child has died in hospital after drowning in Ajax on Tuesday evening.
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Michael Sabia to become next CEO of Hydro-Quebec
Michael Sabia is expected to be the next president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec, several media outlets reported Tuesday. Sabia, who has been Canada's deputy minister of finance since 2020, previously headed the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) for a decade.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
Atlantic
-
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. family physician seeks health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
-
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
-
'We just lost everything': Quail Ridge Apartment residents trying to restart after fire
Several Winnipeg families are looking to rebuild their lives after an apartment fire Friday evening left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Calgary
-
Former Lougheed-era attorney general Jim Foster suggests criminal probe into Smith ethics breach
A former Alberta attorney general under Progressive Conservative premier Peter Lougheed is condemning Danielle Smith over her violation of Alberta's Conflict of Interest Act.
-
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
-
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged
The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
'There's nothing going on': No rebuilding underway nearly 2 years after Lytton, B.C. fire
Nearly two years after the Village of Lytton was destroyed by fire, residents remain displaced and not a single building permit has been issued.
-
$228K bottle of Scotch to be sold in Vancouver
A draw at a Vancouver liquor store this week will determine who gets to spend $228,000 – plus tax and a container deposit – on a single bottle of Scotch.
-
Komagata Maru Place: Downtown Vancouver street may get secondary name
Vancouver council will vote on a recommendation to give a street in the city a "secondary, honorary name" as part of a wider plan to redress the harm done by the Komagata Maru incident.