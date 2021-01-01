Ricardo Veneza

CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Ricardo joined CTV Kitchener as a videographer in 2021.

Born and raised in Leamington, Ricardo returned to Ontario in 2012 after working as a reporter, anchor and news director at radio stations in Alberta and British Columbia.

He must not have steam cleaned the bed sheets as the news bug bit him when he was just a kid, staying up past his bed time to listen to the broadcast news minute that would play just before the 89X Top 9 at 9.

Ricardo would go on to be recognized as the Most Promising News Reporter and Most Promising News Writer in his first year in the Broadcast Journalism program at Fanshawe College before landing a job in the newsroom at AM800 CKLW. A chance to gain more experience brought Ricardo out west for two years before returning to the radio scene in Windsor.

He’s now made the transition to TV news and is still getting used to wearing a tie every day.

In addition to being a news junkie, Ricardo is an avid soccer fan, supporting MLS club Toronto FC (he cried both times TFC made the Cup final). He enjoys spending time with friends, his dog Shep and trying to perfect Portuguese recipes.