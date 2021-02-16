KITCHENER -- Residents across Waterloo Region are digging out after a significant snowfall overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The weather prompted school bus cancellations across the region, resulting in a day of remote learning for students across the region. Crews were working in overdrive to make the roads safe.

There was finally a break in the snowfall in the late morning after it fell steadily through most of the beginning of Tuesday.

The region and cities said they were ready for it though, with salters and snow plows hitting the streets Monday evening to get ahead of the weather.

Residents are being asked to take it slow and give themselves extra time if they have to head out.

Staff with the tri-cities were also reminding people that cars aren't allowed to be parked on the streets due to a snow event. That makes it easier for snow removal contractors like Mike Kieswetter to safely and quickly clear the roads.

"It was a late start just because the snow didn't stop," said Kieswetter, who owns K&K Custom Contracting Inc.

"There was a couple of places we had to plow a couple of times just to make sure the customers could get in and whatnot."

He said he has been busier than usual clearing parking lots for businesses.

Some residents, like Daryl Cutting, said they don't mind the dig-out.

"I read my bible at the beginning of the morning, grab my shovel and I out I come. I enjoy it," he said.

Tuesday's isn't the only winter blast expected this week: Environment Canada's forecast is calling for snow or flurries from Thursday all the way through Monday.