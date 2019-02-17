

CTV Kitchener





Grieving families gathered on Six Nations on Sunday to take a step forward on the long road to healing.

The vigil is one of two this year that is used to raise awareness and support families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Aileen Joseph’s daughter Shell was murdered in 2004. She used to travel to Ottawa for vigils, but one day decided to host one locally on Six Nations instead.

“I wanted to keep her name alive,” said Joseph. “I want to honour her and all the other murdered and missing women.”

The Native Women’s Association of Canada has confirmed 582 cases of Indigenous women and girls who were murdered or went missing over a span of 20 years.

Many of these cases remain unsolved.

“There’s a lot of grief in our community,” said organizer Jen Mt. Pleasant. “Families can’t have any kind of closure until arrests have been made.”

The vigil moved indoors this year to allow for traditional cultural ceremonies.

“This is where we can do our songs, our ceremonies, and come together,” said Joseph. “That’s how this helps.”

Organizers hope that creating a safe space encourages families to open up about their trauma.

“it's really hard to do because you put a lot of your things that happen over the years in the back of your mind, and it's kind of a safe place back there,” said Joseph. “When you come out, a lot of that comes to the forefront. It causes a lot of stress.”

Six Nations Health Services has been implementing new programs like weekly self-defense classes to help protect women.

The next vigil on Six Nations will be held in October.