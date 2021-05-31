BRANTFORD -- Newly released surveillance video could "hold the key" to solving a 2019 homicide in Brantford, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Monday, the OPP released a video containing images of a person of interest in the 2019 homicide of 22-year-old Coby (Kareem) Carter.

On July 8, 2019, around 3:30 a.m., Brantford police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Colborne Street West in Brantford. Officials say Carter was located dead at the scene.

In the surveillance video, a person of interest can be seen, along with another individual who could be a potential witness, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP, Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

The Ontario government is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.