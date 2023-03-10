Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles

Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.

According to The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, suspects stole two parked vehicles from driveways in south Cambridge.

Both vehicles were Toyota Highlanders, described as newer, high-end vehicles with keyless entry and push-start technology. The thefts happened on Haskell Road near McNichol Drive and on Bloomington Drive near Carpenter Road.

The vehicles were recovered in St. George on Thursday morning, both with similar damage to the driver’s door handle and the headliner pulled down at the trunk, exposing wiring harnesses.

Police believe the thefts were related and were stolen using reprogramming technology.

“The suspects will approach the vehicle and force entry inside. Once inside the vehicle, an electronic device is used to access the vehicle's diagnostics. The suspects then reprogram a blank key fob so the vehicle can be started,” WRPS said in a news release.

Relay or reprogramming thefts appear to be on the rise with the thefts steadily increasing over the past few years, according to police.

Police say these are the most popular vehicles that are being targeted for relay or reprogramming thefts in Waterloo region:

Toyota Highlander

Lexus RX350

Dodge Ram

Ford F150

Land Rover Range Rover

Police offered these relay or reprogramming theft prevention tips:

Park your vehicle inside a locked and secure garage

Block the access to the onboard diagnostic port to prevent thieves from reprogramming the vehicle's key fob (a simple device can be purchased online)

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

When not in use, place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

Consider equipping your vehicle with an aftermarket Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker. The tracker may assist police in locating the vehicle and/or suspects

Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle or unattended

Lock your vehicle at all times

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

Consider purchasing a surveillance system and ensure the quality and function will capture any suspicious activity for a 24-hour period

“If you observe suspicious people looking into vehicles in your neighborhood, we encourage you to call police immediately. This will assist investigators in tracking patterns of criminal behaviour and potentially identifying suspects,” WRPS said.