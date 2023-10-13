Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.

In a post on social media at 12:37 p.m., police said you can expect an increased police presence in the area.

Police said one victim has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.