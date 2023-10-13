Kitchener

    • Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS

    The area of Water Street North and Duke Street is seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) The area of Water Street North and Duke Street is seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.

    In a post on social media at 12:37 p.m., police said you can expect an increased police presence in the area.

    Police said one victim has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

