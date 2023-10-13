Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says one person has been injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
In a post on social media at 12:37 p.m., police said you can expect an increased police presence in the area.
Police said one victim has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
BREAKING Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Warning: Graphic 'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militants
When Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
Former Mountie acknowledges tension between intelligence units within RCMP
A former senior Mountie acknowledges there were tensions from time to time between an intelligence unit he led and one run by Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged with breaching Canada's secrets law.
DEVELOPING French authorities link a school stabbing that killed a teacher to Islamic extremism
A man of Chechen origin who was under surveillance by the French security services over suspected radicalization stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school and critically wounded two other people in northern France on Friday, authorities said.
London
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT 'I was very disturbed': Accused in terrorism trial returns to testify for a second day
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is back on the stand in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021.
-
Two suspects wanted for vehicle theft and credit card fraud
Windsor police have released a video and are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for a motor vehicle theft and fraud.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
Barrie
-
Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced
A man guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter is sentenced on Friday in a Barrie courtroom.
-
Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Aged explosive material found on Penetanguishene walking trail
Police say some type of explosive material was found on a walking trail in Penetanguishene Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.
Toronto
-
Man, two teens charged in suspected hate crime at Toronto Hebrew school
A man and two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly making threats to a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday – an incident that is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
2 men arrested, third suspect still at large in Oshawa homicide
Durham police have arrested two men and continue to look for a third suspect in connection with the homicide of a 22-year-old man who was found dead in a house fire in Oshawa last March.
Montreal
-
Hundreds gather at Pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Montreal
A major pro-Palestinian protest is planned in the heart of Montreal's downtown core on Friday evening. The 'MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!' is being organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the groups website.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Quebec to nearly double tuition fees for out-of-province students at English universities
Tuition fees for some non-Quebec university students are set to nearly double next year as the provincial government clamps down on English-speaking newcomers.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's government to add long-term mental stress to workers compensation
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation that would allow citizens who suffer from prolonged mental stress to claim workers compensation.
Winnipeg
-
Swearing-in ceremony for Manitoba premier scheduled to take place next week
Manitoba's new premier and cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.
-
Youths face assault charges after fight in The Pas: RCMP
Two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old face assault charges after fight in The Pas on Wednesday.
-
Calgary
-
Business groups applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Stampeders face Friday night CFL showdown against Roughriders with post-season position on the line
It's a do-or-die Friday night for the Calgary Stampeders as they desperately try to extend one of the more impressive records in professional sports.
-
Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'
A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.
Edmonton
-
'No direct threats' to Edmonton Jewish community but patrols stepped up: police
As war rages between Israel and Hamas roughly 10,000 kilometres away, police and the local public school board have increased security around places in the Alberta capital that are frequented by members of the Jewish community.
-
City to provide $500K to local businesses to repair smashed windows
The city is expanding financial support to businesses across the city to repair broken windows.
-
$325K in drugs, AK-47 seized in Red Deer trafficking case
Three people have been charged after a year-long drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Female officers file class-action lawsuit against 12 municipal police departments in B.C.
Six former and current female police officers from B.C. have launched a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender and/or sexual orientation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey mayor announces legal action in ongoing fight over police transition
The City of Surrey is asking for a judge to review a provincial order that directed the city to continue with the transition to a municipal police force.
-
New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler
Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.