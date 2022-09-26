'Very reckless behaviour': Homecoming party on Chancellors Way draws estimated 5,000 revelers

An unsanctioned gathering along Chancellors Way during the University of Guelph homecoming saw an estimated 5,000 attendees, with the City of Guelph reporting 349 bylaw infractions.

On Monday, the Guelph Police Service said they received 400 calls for service, more than double the usual daily call volume, with a Toronto man charged after he released bear spray into the crowd.

Video posted to social media and geotagged to Chancellors Way showed a large group of people gathering, and at one point, video footage showed a large object in the street engulfed in flames.

“There was a couch… it got lit on fire. So that was pretty crazy, probably very unsafe,” said Natalie Ruston, who lives on Chancellors Way.

Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for the Guelph Police Service, confirmed there were at least two separate fires at the homecoming party.

“I believe there was also a tree that was set on fire at one point. Obviously, very reckless behaviour,” said Tracey. “Both fires were extinguished very quickly.”

Police said between 7 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, officers and city bylaw officials responded to more than 400 calls across the city.

“Those calls weren’t all strictly related to homecoming, but there was a significant increase in the number of calls,” said Tracey.

The City of Guelph told CTV News there were 228 parking infraction notices, 46 calls for noise, 71 parking calls and four bylaw noise charges laid for loud music.

“Day shift was really busy,” said Scott Green, manager of corporate and community safety with the City of Guelph. “A lot of house parties, noise complaints, that sort of thing in the neighbourhoods. At night time, it was just steady. It quieted down a lot for us. The focus seemed to be up at Chancellors Way.”

Last year, the Guelph Police Board asked the university to cover the $65,000 cost of policing expenses for Project Safe Semester, homecoming and other unsanctioned gatherings connected to the university.

A discussion on how that will work is still underway.

Tracey said the next Police Board Meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 27, will see a report about this year’s homecoming.

The cost associated with this year's homecoming has yet to be fully determined.

The U of G declined an interview on Monday but posted on social media Saturday night about the gathering.

Another statement posted on the university’s website Sunday said it is “disappointed” with the large unsanctioned and illegal gathering on Chancellors Way, including the behaviour that was displayed by many in attendance.

“U of G takes pride in the relationship we have with our local community,” said U of G President Charlotte Yates in statement.

“We are grateful to Guelph Police, Guelph Fire, paramedics, the hospital and our Campus Safety Office for their hard work and commitment," the university said.