Guelph police deploying additional resources for homecoming weekend

With the University of Guelph homecoming days away, the Guelph Police Service said it is preparing to deploy additional resources to ensure gatherings are kept under control.

Police said the annual U of G homecoming football game has traditionally led to increased crowds both on and off campus.

“We would like to encourage everyone in the City of Guelph to act as responsible citizens and to be respectful of the community,” a media release from Guelph police said. “An increased police presence will be deployed to ensure those celebrating are able to do so safely.”

Police said nuisance party bylaws will be enforced when it comes to parties that are or could become a public nuisance due to unreasonable noise, loud music, shouting, littering, damage or destruction of property, public drunkenness or disorderly conduct, or several other factors.

Liquor offences will also be enforced by Guelph police and bylaw officers.

U OF G ISSUES PUBLIC LETTER

On Wednesday, the U of G issued an open letter to students asking them to respect the community during homecoming and show pride in their school.

“When you joined U of G, you became part of a larger community both on and off campus. This weekend, please remember that your actions affect those around you. Be respectful of your neighbours and be aware that large parties can create unsafe environments. Look out for yourself and each other,” the university said in the open letter.

The university said all campus residences will be following a no guest policy for homecoming weekend and only residents are permitted to enter the buildings.

“Many university cities across Ontario experience large, unsanctioned gatherings that are disruptive to the people who live nearby. The University of Guelph does not condone these gatherings and will not tolerate unsafe or disrespectful behaviour. As you celebrate Homecoming, be safe and be mindful of your neighbours,” the university said.

The university will enforce its non-academic misconduct policy relating to incidents on and off campus.

LAST YEAR'S HOMECOMING DREW CROWDS

During the 2021 homecoming, several tickets were handed out after a large gathering at an off-campus student housing complex.

At the time, Guelph police said hundreds of people came to the party on Chancellors Way, and there were more than 1,000 people at certain points of the night.

After the 2021 homecoming parties, University of Guelph President Charlotte Yates expressed disappointment at the size of the gatherings and reported behaviour.

“The University does not condone this behaviour and will not tolerate activity that puts people at risk, especially during a pandemic,” Yates said in a media release.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the City of Guelph, students, neighbourhood associations and other community partners to find effective solutions to the serious concerns associated with unsanctioned street gatherings.”